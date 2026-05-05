Ruturaj Gaikwad tells Jamie Overton ‘You should go home’ as angry pacer charged at Tilak: ‘Says a lot of good words’

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has grown more intense with every passing match, producing high-scoring contests and fierce battles between teams. Fans have already witnessed several thrilling encounters, with even totals in excess of 220 or 250 proving far from safe. Big chases have become a regular feature this year, putting bowlers under constant pressure as batters continue to attack from the outset and clear the ropes with ease.

Jamier Overton and Tilak Varma had heated altercation earlier this season.(X Image)

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This shift has often led to visible frustration among bowlers, who have struggled to contain the flow of runs. Tempers have flared on a few occasions as well, highlighting the competitive edge of the tournament. One such moment came earlier this season during a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, when Jamie Overton and Tilak Varma were involved in an on-field altercation, adding another layer of drama to an already high-intensity contest.

Recently, at an event, Overton was asked by a kid at an event, about what he said to Tilak during the altercation.

To which Overton shifted the question to his skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, “No, no, no. Maybe you should ask Rutu because he was the one causing it. On the previous ball...”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Gaikwad lifted the lid on the confrontation, revealing what led to the tense moment on the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Gaikwad lifted the lid on the confrontation, revealing what led to the tense moment on the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Tilak hit him for four, so I told him, ‘You are bowling very badly. You shouldn’t be here, you should go home.’ That made him angry, and he said a few good words to Tilak, and then they started fighting. As he is from England, he says a lot of good words," Gaikwad said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Tilak hit him for four, so I told him, ‘You are bowling very badly. You shouldn’t be here, you should go home.’ That made him angry, and he said a few good words to Tilak, and then they started fighting. As he is from England, he says a lot of good words," Gaikwad said. {{/usCountry}}

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Five-time champions not at their bests in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are under pressure as the Indian Premier League enters a decisive stretch. CSK sit in the middle of the table with four wins from nine games, still in contention but with little room for slip-ups. Every match from here carries added weight for them. MI, meanwhile, are stuck near the bottom in ninth place with only three victories, leaving their campaign hanging by a thread. They now need a near-perfect run in the remaining fixtures and favourable results elsewhere to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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