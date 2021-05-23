Ryan Giggs at United had big impact in final years despite not playing much: Broad on his, Anderson role in England team

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been two of the most renowned servants of England cricket over the years. It is hard to fathom that Anderson made his Test debut for the Three Lions back in 2003. At 38 years old, the veteran England pacer continues to defy his age and is still regarded as one of the best proponents of swing bowling. His partner in crime Broad made his Test debut in 2007 and is still going strong at nearly 35-years old.

Both Broad and Anderson form the backbone of England Test bowling, even though the two of them do not play every game at this stage of their careers. They still pack a punch whenever they feature for the team and no opposition today takes them lightly.

It was almost fitting that Broad when asked about his and Anderson's role for the England cricket team, drew parallels from Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

The Wales international made his debut for senior Manchester United in 1990 and went on to make 672 appearances for the team until 2014 when he finally decided to retire at the age of 40. Broad hopes he can have the same impact Giggs had in his final years at Old Trafford.

"In Ryan Giggs' last few years at Manchester United he wouldn't play every game but he'd have a big impact at certain times," Broad told ESPNCricinfo. "I'm sure it was made very clear what his role was in the side. If that means that Jimmy Anderson and I get rested at certain times then that's much easier to take.

"I still want to be around to help and guide bowlers through the Test match. We're all part of a unit wanting to get the team better and better. But if I had a choice I'd want to play all seven," Broad further said.

Meanwhile, England will play two-match Test series against New Zealand before the start of the five-match Test series against India.