Ryan Rickelton's century goes in vain as Durban Super Giants beat MI Cape Town in SA20 opener

Ryan Rickelton's maiden SA20 century was not enough to save MI Cape Town from a 15-run defeat against Durban Super Giants in a cracking Season 4 opener here. Ryan Rickelton's maiden SA20 century was not enough(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

On a run-filled opening day, when a cumulative total of 449 runs were struck, which included 25 sixes and 40 boundaries, Rickleton’s 113 off 65 balls took MI Cape Town to the brink.

But ultimately, Durban’s Super Giants’ record 232/5 was too much for the MI Cape Town.

DSG’s all-New Zealand opening pair of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson laid the platform as they dominated the Powerplay, racing to 96 in just 8.3 overs.

The momentum was maintained by Englishman Jos Buttler (20 off 12 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 14 balls) after Conway (64 off 33 balls, 7x4, 2x6) had been picked up by fellow Kiwi Trent Boult.

There was no relief for the defending champions with Aiden Markram and Evan Jones keeping the boundaries flowing.

Markram blitzed 35 off 17 balls (5x4, 1x6), while Jones struck an undefeated 33 off 14 balls (4x4, 2x6).

The MI Cape Town run-chase revolved around Rickelton.

The League’s leading run-scorer cut, drove and pulled powerfully despite Rassie van der Dussen (2) and Reeza Hendricks falling by the wayside.

The introduction of Jason Smith, however, changed the momentum with the MI Cape Town debutant smashing an exhilarating 41 off just 14 balls (4x4, 3x6).

But DSG kept chipping away with Smith, Nicholas Pooran (15) and Dwaine Pretorius (5) departing during the death overs.

Rickelton was handed a lifeline on 85 when Kwena Maphaka overstepped the front line, causing the opener to be recalled after he was caught in the deep.

It allowed Rickelton to push on his second T20 century.

But with 22 runs required off the final over, DSG seamer Eathan Bosch (4/46) held his nerve to send the left-hander back to the pavilion to end MI Cape Town’s valiant run-chase.