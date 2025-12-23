SA20 and its growing role in South African cricket

New Delhi: As the SA20 returns on December 26, the league is no longer just another addition to a crowded T20 calendar. Entering its fourth season, it has established itself as a key economic engine for South African cricket, reshaping revenue streams and redefining how domestic talent is identified, developed and rewarded. File image of SA20 team captains ahead of the 2023 edition of the league. (Gianluigi Guercia/ Sportzpics / SA20)

Launched at a time when Cricket South Africa (CSA) was emerging from prolonged financial distress, SA20 was conceived as much as a commercial intervention as a sporting venture. Its impact reflects in CSA’s finances. The board reported a profit of 815 million rand (approx. $45.6mn) in the 2023-24 financial year, and although that dipped to R238mn (approx. $14.25mn) in 2024-25, it was a huge turnaround after CSA had reported losses in the previous three years between $6.5mn to $12.7mn.

A key contributor to the recovery has been SA20. In 2024-25, R54mn of CSA’s profits came from the franchise league, which has delivered income through broadcast rights, sponsorships and commercial partnerships. It has reduced CSA’s reliance on unpredictable bilateral international fixtures.

The league has also had a broader financial footprint. As per independent assessments, SA20’s inaugural season contributed R1.4bn to South Africa’s GDP, driven by tourism, broadcasting, logistics and event operations. The league reportedly created more than 8,200 annualised employment opportunities.

Matchday engagement has further strengthened SA20’s commercial value. Across its first three seasons, the league has drawn consistent crowds with several venues seeing close to capacity during marquee fixtures. Packed stadiums have boosted gate receipts, hospitality revenue and in-stadium sponsorships.

On the field, the six-team SA20 has become a useful platform for domestic players. SA players, especially those on the fringes of national selection, have benefited from exposure to intense competition alongside international professionals. Performances in the league now carry greater weight in selection discussions and have opened pathways to overseas T20 contracts.

It has also reflected the league’s growing international integration, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as the head coach of Pretoria Capitals being an example. Ganguly’s role underlines SA20’s IPL-backed ownership groups, bringing global coaching experience, tactical knowledge and commercial appeal.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indirectly influenced SA20’s growth through the involvement of IPL franchise owners and the transfer of commercial and operational expertise. Its ecosystem has shaped the league’s structure, professionalism and global reach.

Compared to established competitions such as Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), SA20’s growth trajectory has been swift. The BBL operates in a mature broadcast market and continues to generate an estimated A$80–100 million annually. SA20, by contrast, is still in an expansion phase but has already built an estimated annual value of $30–40mn in its first three seasons. While BBL retains an edge in TV reach, SA20’s franchise-led model, rising stadium attendance, growing overseas broadcast interest and increasing player demand underline its emergence as a fast-growing contender in the global T20 landscape.

As the new season begins on December 26, SA20 is no longer defined by promise but by its outcomes.