Ex-India selector blasts BCCI's 'off-field conduct' as reason behind Sarfaraz's non-selection for WI Tests

For third time in 2023, Sarfaraz Khan was ignored by BCCI's selection committee for a place in the Indian Test team. Despite the plethora of runs scored across the last three season of the Ranji Trophy tournament, the Mumbai batter is yet to earn his maiden international call-up with his latest snub being for the tour of West Indies. As criticism grew against the BCCI from veterans and legends, a board official broke silence on the matter on why Sarfaraz has been ignored. However, a former national selector has blasted the BCCI for the reasons given behind the non-selection, calling it "very flimsy".

Sarfaraz Khan has been ignored for the third time by BCCI selectors in 2023(PTI)

Last week, a BCCI official, privy to selection developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity, that Sarfaraz was ignored for his below-par "fitness level" and "off-field conduct".

"His conduct on and off the field hasn't exactly been top notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects," the senior official said as he pointed out towards the batter's wild celebration after scoring a century against Delhi earlier in January this year in presence of a national selector in the stands.

Saba Karim, in conversation with Sportskeeda, has slammed BCCI for the remarks made as he questioned why Mumbai team has never raised a similar issue, where he has played regularly.

"I don't believe in all that. I think that's the work of the management and the coach to handle such cricketers if there is any issue like that, but having interacted with Sarfaraz at all, I don't think there is an issue at all. If that is the issue, how come he has been playing regularly for Mumbai? [We have] not heard anything from the Mumbai coach or the captain or the management," he said.

"He has been playing regularly, he has been fit, he has played most of the matches, and he has played all format matches for Mumbai, as well as the Rest of India or zonal levels," he added. "And he has done well in all those matches. That, in my mind, cannot be the ground for non-selection."

Karim, who has played the role of a selector between 2012 and 2016, opined that it is rather the responsibility of the selectors and the team management to correct the player in such circumstances and get the best out of him.

"See when you pick a side, all 15 players, just like the human race, everybody's different," Karim said. So the work of the management comes in how you treat the player, how you monitor them, how you guide them, so that you get the best out of them. I think that is the role, that's the biggest role of the selector and the team management, more of the team management. I think these are very flimsy grounds for non-selection."

