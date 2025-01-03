'Sachin had range but Virat never...': Irfan Pathan lashes out at Tendulkar comparisons after Kohli makes 'same mistake'

Virat Kohli got out the same way once again in Sydney and Irfan Pathan is not pleased one bit. The former India all-rounder slammed Kohli after the latter perished while chasing a wide delivery. The 36-year-old Kohli made 17 runs before throwing his wicket away by chasing an outside off-stump delivery bowled by Scott Boland in the 32nd over. Irfan Pathan lashes out at Sachin Tendulkar comparisons after Virat Kohli committed the 'same mistake' again (PTI-Getty)

Kohli even nicked off the first delivery he faced, and Australia celebrated as Steve Smith thought he had caught the ball. However, third umpire Joel Wilson thought Smith had touched the ball on the ground, and Kohli got a reprieve. However, he was not able to make Australia pay.

Irfan Pathan said Kohli is making the same mistakes again and again. He also said that Kohli needs to show some discipline if he wants to score runs in Tests.

“Such a great player. But every time, the same mistakes. The gap between mistakes should be far apart. That’s what great players do, but he (Kohli) didn’t do it. Almost six dismissals in this series in front of pace outside the off-stump whether it’s playing the length on the front or backfoot or while diving in the air,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

“Today also he could have left it from the length, the line was far away as well. It’s all about discipline. Whoever makes the comparison, like great Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli should leave the balls outside off stump and show discipline,” he added.

'Tendulkar had range'

While doing commentary, Irfan Pathan also pointed out how Sachin Tendulkar had a range of shots. He said that Kohli can pull off the shots but he seems reluctant at the moment.

“Sachin Tendulkar had a lot of range, there was cut, uppercut but Virat never plays those shots. It’s not like he’s never played them. He doesn’t want to do that. He is reluctant and that’s the reason he goes for the drive or tries to defend sixth or seventh stump balls. Every time, there is an outside edge, and he gets out,” Pathan said.

Ever since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series began, fans and cricket pundits have been advising Kohli to seek inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's act in Sydney 2004 where he left all the deliveries bowled outside off stump and did not play a single cover drive.

However, Kohli has not been able to do it as he has been found guilty of flashing outside the off-stump repeatedly.

Despite scoring a century in the second innings of the Border-Gavaskar opener in Perth, Kohli has struggled for runs. In the other seven innings, he has scored 5,7,11,3,36,5,17.

Regarding the Sydney Test, India were bowled out for 185 after Scott Boland returned with four wickets.

At stumps, Australia's score reads 9/1, with the hosts still trailing by 176 runs.