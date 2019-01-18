Sachin, Sehwag, Harbhajan lead the way as praise pours in on Twitter for Kohli, Dhoni & Co

Team India registered their first ever victory in a bilateral ODI series in Australia as MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal produced match winning performances in the third match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chahal picked up a 6-wicket haul while Dhoni scored an unbeaten 87 as he and Kedar Jadhav (61*) steered India home in what was a tricky chase.

This effort has led to a lot of praise coming in from former cricketers on Twitter. Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Kohli and his men by saying - “Solid team effort to win the ODI series as well and finish a tour filled with excellent cricket. Happy to see @JadhavKedar stand up and deliver when given the opportunity and support @msdhoni, who once again played the role of the anchor beautifully! #INDvAUS”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished the team in his own inimitable style.

Harbhajan Singh also heaped praise on the team and also spoke about former captain MS Dhoni hitting form at a crucial time for the team. “Super Game of 🏏 well done boys @BCCI more than the series result I think big big plus for India it’s good to see @msdhoni s form going forward which is going to be very crucial.. sabash @JadhavKedar mza aa gya 🔥 2-1 💪 great way to finish the tour.”

Former India Test star VVS Laxman was thrilled by the fact that India won both the Test and ODI series in Australia. “Wonderful calm, composed innings from Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav playing a very important hand. So India do the double, win the test and the one-day series as well. This has been a very fruitful Australia tour for Team India .”

Former India player Mohammed Kaif praised Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jhadav for grabbing their chances in this match. Both players were drafted into the playing XI for this match. “Super successful test series and India addressing all the concerns in the ODI side in style. Chahal and Kedar granbing their chances in style, Bhuvi back at his best, Shami impressive and most importantly Dhoni answering with the bat in style”

This is the first time that India has had success in both the Test and ODI bilateral series in Australia.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 18:22 IST