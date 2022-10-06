Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni spotted together on tennis court for ad shoot, pictures go viral

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the biggest stars of Indian cricket team in their prime. Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains of Team India while Tendulkar is the all-time highest run scorer in Tests and ODIs. Their brilliant record and huge fan following keeps the retired cricketers in the news.

Both took their fans down the memory lane when they came together for an advertisement shoot recently. The reunion of the two legends struck a chord with their fans who made their pictures from the shoot go viral on social media. The two can be seen interacting with each other on a tennis court during the ad shoot.

Interestingly, both are fans of the game of tennis as well. Tendulkar is often spotted as a spectator during Wimbledon matches while Dhoni was recently seen cheering for tennis stars at the US Open 2022.

Tendulkar had called time on his international career way back in 2013. But Dhoni retired from the international cricket circuit only three years ago in 2019. Since their retirement, both cricketers have delved into various activities to the entertainment of their fans. While the Mumbai-born batter often plays in T20 leagues involving retired cricketers, Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League(IPL) for franchise Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

Recently, the former India opener featured in the Road Safety World Series tournament in September and led India Legends to their second successive title. Meanwhile the former India wicketkeeper is expected to return to the 2023 IPL season.

