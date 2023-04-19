'Sachin had tears…': Bishop and Shastri's blockbuster on-air revelation on Arjun's IPL debut during SRH vs MI clash

Like father like son. Just like his father, Arjun Tendulkar too played a crucial role in helping Mumbai Indians (MI) secure a famous win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in their home game against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week. Arjun and his father Sachin are the first father-son duo to have featured in the world's richest T20 league - the IPL.

Bishop and Shastri opened up about Arjun's IPL debut during SRH's match against MI(Reuters-ANI-PTI)

Regarded as the greatest batter in the history of the game, former India skipper Tendulkar was reduced to tears after watching Arjun bowl his first-ever over in an IPL match. Tendulkar's son Arjun had opened the proceedings for Mumbai Indians in their home against Kolkata at the famous Wankhede Stadium. All-rounder Arjun was also retained in the MI playing for their recently concluded encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

Speaking about IPL's most famous father and son duo during the match commentary on Star Sports, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop opened up about a lesser-known interaction involving the Master Blaster. "The floor manager had a word with Sachin, I won't call out his name, the floor manager, he mentioned that he loved the fact that Arjun is now playing in the IPL. Sachin had tears in his eyes. And he said, you know when I bowled the first time in the IPL, my first over went for five. Arjun's first over went for five as well. So Sachin had that in his mind all the way through," Bishop said on-air.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also on commentary duty, issued a noteworthy statement about Tendulkar. “He will be tensed though. Every time Arjun gets the ball, Bish (Bishop) mentioned about him remembering. He will forget a few innings of his but he will not forget one over. And that he's bowled. He will remember every over,” Shastri added.

Playing his second game for the five-time champions in the IPL 2023, Arjun bagged his first-ever wicket in the tournament by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Interestingly, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar had dismissed Sachin for a duck in a Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler who has dismissed Tendulkar for nought in the Ranji Trophy. Fourteen years later, Sachin's son Arjun bagged his first IPL wicket by dismissing the SRH fast bowler at the same venue.

