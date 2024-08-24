Sachin Tendulkar's 'infectious' post on Shikhar Dhawan's retirement: 'Know that your legacy is forever etched...'

Senior India batter Shikhar Dhawan, on Saturday, drew curtains on his career as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two years after he last played for India. Following the announcement, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar joined the bandwagon of former and incumbent cricketers in sharing congratulatory wishes. Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on Shikhar Dhawan's retirement

Sachin and Dhawan was part of the Indian dressing room only thrice together, all of which came in the Test format. In March 2013, they played together for India for the first time, in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series at home against Australia, where the opener had a match-winning 187 in the first innings. Their next two appearances were together was in Sachin's final series of his illustrious career, against West Indies at home on November 2013. Unfortunately, they never had a batting partnership together.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Sachin shared an incredible retirement post Dhawan, wishing him luck for “whatever comes next.”

He wrote: “The cricket field will surely miss your flamboyance, @SDhawan25. Your smile, your style, and your love for the game have always been infectious. As you turn the page on your cricketing career, know that your legacy is forever etched in the hearts of fans and teammates alike. Wishing you nothing but the best in whatever comes next. Keep smiling, Shikhar!”

'I carry with me countless memories and gratitude'

Dhawan had made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and donned the Indian jersey for the last time also in a 50-over match, against Bangladesh in 2022. Overall, he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India begore falling out of reckoning in the last couple of years owing to patchy form and emergence of younger opening talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The left-handed opener is also a bonafide IPL legend, having played 222 matches, scoring 6769 runs, including two hundreds and 51 half centuries.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid goodbye to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long," he said.