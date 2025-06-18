Sachin Tendulkar announces new 'partnership'; Master Blaster 'looking forward to…'

Considered by many to be the greatest cricketer in history, Sachin Tendulkar has been roped as brand ambassador for social media platform Reddit, on Wednesday. In a statement, the company also had some good news for cricket fans, confirming that they will now get exclusive opportunities to engage with the former India cricketer in Reddit communities. He will also share his personal thoughts, match insights and exclusive updatesthrough his official Reddit profile. Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as Reddit brand ambassador.(PTI)

In a statement, the social platform said, “In the coming months, Tendulkar will also appear in a new marketing campaign for Reddit in India as well as other markets throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, Sachin said, “For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together.”

“I’m especially looking forward to discovering conversations on r/IndiaCricket and r/IndianSports. It’s a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports,” he added.

Cricket communities on Reddit, like r/IndiaCricket and r/MumbaiIndians, are hugely popular, also recording a year-on-year growth of 73 percent and 58 percent respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

In the statement, Reddit’s Vice President of International Growth, Durgesh Kaushik said, “Sachin Tendulkar possessed a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent. His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the ‘Master Blaster’”.

“This unifying community spirit is precisely what we aim to empower and cultivate at Reddit. We envision Reddit’s cricket communities becoming vibrant digital spaces where fans from every corner of the globe can come together, connect, and share their passion for the sport, and most importantly, engage directly with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar,” he added.

Sports is also one of the fastest growing community groups on the platform, and there are over 1,000 communities on the platform.