Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar leads the way as India cricketers come in support of PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9mins’ call by lighting lamps, candles

Sachin Tendulkar leads the way as India cricketers come in support of PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9mins’ call by lighting lamps, candles

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina took to twitter to post images with their families lighting lamps and candles on Sunday around 9pm.

cricket Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Sachin Tendulkar with family
Sachin Tendulkar with family(twitter)
         

Millions came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9pm-9mins’ call on Sunday by switching off lights of their households and lighting lamps and torches in a show of courage to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Indian cricketers were not far behind.

“My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

 

“There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand for better tomorrow.. God bless us all @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” tweeted Harbhajn Singh.

 

“let’s stand is solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India! #COVID2019 #9baje9mintues @PMOIndia @narendramodi,” tweeted Suresh Raina.

 

Lamps were lit, torches were switched on and mobile lights were flashed from the balconies by countrymen who answered the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister, in a video message on Friday, had asked people to use the lights of lamps or candles to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”. The act, he said, will send a powerful message to the world that has been widely affected by the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

