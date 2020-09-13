e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background

Sachin Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background

Children from villages Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel in Sehore district are now getting nourished meals and education with the help Tendulkar’s foundation.

cricket Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with several initiatives for children
Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with several initiatives for children(Getty Images)
         

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with an NGO to support 560 tribal children from economically backward section. Tendulkar has partnered with ‘NGO Parivaar’ which has built Seva Kutirs in remote villages in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Children from villages Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel in Sehore district are now getting nourished meals and education with the help Tendulkar’s foundation. The children are predominantly from Barela Bhil and Gond tribes.

“This initiative by Sachin is testimony to his concern towards tribal children in Madhya Pradesh who have been plagued by malnutrition and illiteracy,” a press release stated.

Tendulkar’s work towards the cause of children, especially those belonging to the marginalised and the not so economically affluent section of the society, is well acknowledged. As a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Tendulkar has regularly spoken about interventions like ‘Early Childhood Development’.

Tendulkar has been associated with several initiatives for children. Recent amongst these include financial assistance provided by him towards the treatment of children from low economic backgrounds at SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai.

In December 2019, Tendulkar through the ‘Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation’, set up solar lighting systems to provide green energy to run digital classrooms, equipped with modern means of learning, and sports facility at Shri Gadge Maharaj Ashram School, Bhivali, Mumbai.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Indians must now get their priorities right | Opinion
Indians must now get their priorities right | Opinion
‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: WI pacer on Virat Kohli
‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: WI pacer on Virat Kohli
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In