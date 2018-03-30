Sachin Tendulkar lone Indian cricket team player in Younis Khan’s all-time XI

Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian cricket team player to have been named in former Pakistan batting great Younis Khan’s all-time Test XI.

The former Pakistan skipper, who scored a famous double century over India in Bengaluru in 2004 and also led his country to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2009, was speaking to Lord’s Cricket Ground social media team when the question of his all-time XI came up.

The team captained by Imran Khan constitutes four Asian players - one Indian, two Pakistani and a Sri Lankan. One player from South Africa and New Zealand, two from Australia and three from West Indies made the remainder of the legendary squad.

“I will start with two little masters — Hanif Mohammad and Sachin Tendulkar. Why is that? Because they are both little masters,” said Khan.

Then third position went to South Africa’s Jacques Kallis who he described as “an all-time great all-rounder”, followed by three West Indian greats.

“Then the Prince, Brian Charles Lara. Then the King, again another West Indian, Sir Viv Richards. And then Sir Gary Sobers.”

He further highlighted the role of Sobers and Richards saying: “These two will make a very big difference in the team.”

The wicket-keepers role was given to Aussie great Adam Gilchrist – “the all-time great wicketkeeper.”

“Then the captain, Imran Khan. My all-time favourite,” revealed Younis.

Then came his bowling attack. “Sir Richard Hadlee. The great companion, the fastest bowler. After that the great Glenn McGrath from Australia. The way he performed everywhere made me a great admirer of him.”

Sri Lanka’s “Muttiah Muralitharan, the spinner, the king” was the chosen spin specialist.

Looking back at his picks Younis exclaimed: “That’s good. It’s a hell of a team seriously. A strong team!”