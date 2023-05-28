'What truly impressed me...': Sachin Tendulkar namedrops Gill, Dhoni in internet-breaking message before IPL 2023 final

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had nothing but absolute praise for Indian opener Shubman Gill, who will lead the batting charge of defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Indian opener Gill smashed a brilliant century to help Gujarat Titans defeat record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023.

Tendulkar has namedropped Gill and Dhoni in his internet-breaking message before IPL 2023 final(PTI-ANI)

Gill's match-winning knock propelled Gujarat Titans to the final of the IPL 2023. Led by superstar Hardik Pandya, the reigning champions will meet Dhoni's CSK in the summit clash of this season's IPL at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Taking to Twitter in the lead-up to the mouthwatering clash, legendary Indian cricketer Tendulkar hailed Gill for his free-scoring run in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Highlighting the batting brilliance of Gill, the former Mumbai Indians skipper also pointed out how Gill's twin centuries impacted the campaign of Rohit's men in the IPL 2023. “Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets,” Tendulkar said.

Reflecting on Mumbai's IPL 2023 campaign, Tendulkar explained how an on-song Gill powered Gujarat Titans to their second successive final. Tendulkar also showered praise on MI stars Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for their superlative performances in the IPL 2023 playoffs. The MI batting duo played crucial knocks for Mumbai in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023. However, Gill-inspired GT crushed five-time champions MI by 62 runs to enter the IPL 2023 final on Friday.

Talking about the final, Tendulkar also observed that the wickets of Gill and David Millers will be key for Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. "Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of @ShubmanGill, @hardikpandya7 & @DavidMillerSA12 will be key for Chennai tonight. @ChennaiIPL also bat deep with @msdhoni coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other. It’s going to be an interesting Final to watch," Tendulkar concluded.

