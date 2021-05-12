Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute on 'International Nurses' Day'

sporCricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of 'International Nurses' Day' paid glowing tribute to the thousands of para-medics across India who are in the frontline in country's fight against the deadly coronavirus.

"Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren't well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy International Nurses Day," tweeted Tendulkar.

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are selflessly serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura.

This picture is from Makunda Hospital, Assam, where these nurses are selflessly serving the needy in a remote part of Assam bordering Mizoram & Tripura. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2021

Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19, on March 27 and then had to be hospitalised for a brief period, before he returned home on April 8. He has decided to donate his plasma when eligible. He had also donated ₹1 crore in country's fight against COVID-19.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.