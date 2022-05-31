No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Sachin Tendulkar's IPL 2022 XI: 'Nothing to do with players' reputation'

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his best eleven from the recently concluded 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans won the title in what was their maiden season in the league, with Hardik Pandya leading the team to victory in his first season as captain of any side. Tendulkar said that he has chosen the eleven solely on the basis of the players' performances this season.

“It's got nothing to do with players' reputation or their past performances. It is purely based on their performances this season and what they have been able to achieve this season” said Tendulkar in a video in his Youtube channel.

Tendulkar chose Pandya as the captain of his team. “Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind, proactive. I always say that don't regret, celebrate. If you are able to celebrate, it means the captain is outsmarting the opposition and that is what Hardik did,” he said.

The former Mumbai Indians captain then said that he would choose Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan as his openers as he wanted a left-right combination up top. While Buttler was the runaway winner of the Orange Cap and declared the player of the tournament as well for scoring an extraordinary 863 runs, including four centuries, Dhawan scored 460 runs in 14 matches.

“He accelarates beautifully and keeps rotating the strike. A left hander is always handy and Shikhar's experience will also come useful,” said Dhawan. Buttler, Tendulkar said, was an obvious choice. “What a season he has had. Fabulous. I can't see any player more dangerous than him in this IPL. There are a couple but when Buttler gets going, not many can catch up.”

He then chose Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul at no.3. Rahul was the second highest run scorer behind Buttler with 616 runs in 15 innings, including two centuries. “I really like his stability and consistency. He is a player who can pick singles and when he wants to hit sixes he has the ability to do that as well,” said Tendulkar.

Pandya then came in at No.4. “He played some crucial knocks. Just like KL Rahul, he can hit sixes at will. He has got brute power, his bat swing is beautiful and the stability when he wants to hit the ball is really nice,” said Tendulkar.

David Miller then came in next for his stellar form this season and because Tendulkar wanted to keep the left-right combination going. “Bringing another left hander here because the left-right combination is important. There are a number of names who were there but I am going to play David Miller. He showed tremendous form, very good consistency and played some crucial knocks. What I observed this season was that he was able to hit towards all sides of the ground. It was proper cricketing shots and it was a treat to watch.”

The big-hitting duo of Liam Livingstone and Dinesh Karthik came next, with Tendulkar choosing the latter as his wicketkeeper. “(Livingston) has the ability to hit sixes, dangerous player. He is very clear in his mind and backs himself. At number 6 that is a good position. His bowling will also come handy, I would ask him to bowl off spin more often,” said Tendulkar.

About Karthik, Tendulkar said: “He showed extraordinary consistency this season. I felt he looked calm and composed. He looked in control. When a batter is calm and has the ability to play 360, he is dangerous and that is exactly what Dinesh Karthik did this season. He is an obvious choice for me.”

Tendulkar then chose Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal as his main bowlers. “He is dangerous as a batter, one has to remember. He gets breakthroughs in the middle overs and his success rate is very high. I have no iota of doubt about him at 8,” said Tendulkar on Rashid. Shami's ability to get wickets upfront helps him get into the team.

Tendulkar said that Bumrah remains the best death bowler in the world despite the emergence of many young fast bowlers this season.

“The best death over bowler in the world. There are so many new names coming up in Indian cricket and they have shown amazing promise. I would say at this moment, Bumrah is my first choice. He is dangerous at the start and in the death overs. Others will have to push a little more to replace Bumrah,” said Tendulkar.

Finally, the addition of Chahal squares off a good bowling attack, that also includes Pandya and Livingstone. “He is the highest wicket taker. He always outsmarts the batter. Rashid will come in to bowl with him. If a left-hander is there in the middle overs I have the option of bringing in Livingstone and the third seamer in Pandya,” he said.

Sachin Tendulkar's IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

