'His speed reminded me of MS Dhoni': Tendulkar heaps massive praise on 35-year-old Indian player after IPL 2022 opener

Sheldon Jackson produced a remarkable performance behind the stumps during the opening game of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The 35-year-old, appearing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was lightning quick behind the stumps as he stumped Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Robin Uthappa out to give KKR an important breakthrough in the game. The CSK batter had been looking in fine touch during the innings, scoring 28 runs off 20 deliveries before the dismissal.

The dismissal took place in Varun Chakravarthy's over – the seventh over of the innings – as the ball spun from the middle-stump to far down the leg side. Uthappa, who had already committed for a flick, had stepped out of his crease but failed to adjust with the spin, as Sheldon positioned himself brilliantly to stump the CSK batter out.

Following the dismissal, the 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was lauded on social media and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to his official Twitter profile to heap praise on the senior cricketer.

“That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni,” Tendulkar wrote.

Following the game, Sheldon reacted to Tendulkar's compliment, calling it “one of the biggest achievements” of his career. “Thank you so much @sachin_rt sir, it’s one of my biggest achievements to get such a compliment from you. Very Greatfull to you sir,” Sheldon wrote.

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured an emphatic six-wicket victory over the defending champions in the opening game of the tournament. Sheldon's brilliant work behind the stumps led to CSK's middle-order collapse, with Ambati Rayudu (15) and Shivam Dube (3) departing in quick succession.

However, MS Dhoni (50*) forged an unbeaten 70-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (26*) to take the CSK to a respectable score of 131/5 in 20 overs. The Knight Riders chased down the target with eight balls to spare.