Sachin Tendulkar returns as India Legends captain for Road Safety World Series season 2

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022 in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun. Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

Tendulkar had led India Legends to victory in the inaugural season of the RSWS with a win over Sri Lanka Legends in the final. The season had to completed across two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first season, which began in 2020, was halted due to the pandemic as the country underwent lockdowns before it was resumed in completed in 2021.

New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and they will join the Legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the 22-day event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India. 27th Sports, backed by US-based 27th Investments, are the exclusive marketing rights holder of the league while Professional Management Group (PMG) is the event management partner.

The aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mind set towards their behaviour on the roads.

Every year India loses a decent size European nation on its roads. In India, one person dies in every four minutes. Every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians. It is more alarming that as per the World Research Institute, the death toll in road accidents every year will reach up to 2.2 million and 50 per cent will be Indians. Every year around 150000 people are killed and more than 450000 people are critically injured in our country in road accidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON