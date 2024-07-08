Sachin Tendulkar reveals Roger Federer's secret 'cricketing connections', drops special ‘Warne and Yuvraj’ mention
Sachin Tendulkar revealed Roger Federer's secret ‘cricketing connections’ in a conversation with Wimbledon.
During Wimbledon, the All England Lawn Tennis Croquet Club in London has played host to tons of celebrities every year. This year it was the same as Saturday saw Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer grace Centre Court action. The Indian cricketer came under the spotlight during Alexander Zverev's third round match against Cameron Norrie.
On his name being announced, Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the crowd, and he was dressed in a beige-colored suit. Responding to the rousing welcome, he raised his hands in acknowledgement.
In an interaction with Wimbledon's social media team, Tendulkar revealed that he would love to have Federer as his batting partner, due to 'his cricketing connections.' The pair have met before and known to share a friendship.
"One tennis player I would love to bat with is Roger Federer because has also got cricketing connections. You know, his mother is from South Africa and he follows cricket," he said.
"When we sat together and chatted, we discussed a lot of cricket, not just tennis.So it has to be Roger."
Meanwhile, for his doubles partner, he chose two cricketers; Shane Warne and Yuvraj Singh. "There are two strong contenders. Unfortunately, we lost Shane Warne a couple of years ago, but I enjoyed playing tennis with Warney. In fact, we played together in London. The other guys is Yuvraj Singh, who is from the Indian cricket team. He has also retired," he said.
Sachin has been spotted at Wimbledon in the past and is often there as a special guest. On Saturday, there were other cricketers present too, like Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Zveren eventually won and also had a special tribute for Pep Guardiola, who was also present at Centre Court. "When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there. Bayern Munich needs a coach, man. And if you're tired of football, you can coach me on the tennis court anytime," he said.
