Sachin Tendulkar tips his hat to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, reveals pacer's ‘success mantra’ ahead of IPL 2026 final

There is no substitute for class and experience. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, is a living embodiment of this fact. The right-arm pacer has been the standout bowler for the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and he would hope for one more inspired performance in the summit clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the high-profile clash, Bhuvneshwar, 36, received praise from none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who lauded his adaptability and willingness to add more and more weapons to his arsenal. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the Indian Premier League 2026. (ANI Pic Service)

Bhuvneshwar is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2026 season, with 26 wickets to his name in 15 matches at an economy rate of eight. The Master Blaster noted that the speedster has been bowling straight line and lengths this season, making it difficult for the batters to guess whether the ball would come in or go out.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar endorses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Test cricket in front of Ajit Agarkar but on one condition The experienced pacer, who last played for India in 2022, has been difficult to get away inside the powerplay, and his opening spells have been instrumental in RCB maintaining a chokehold in the opening six overs of the game. Even when Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy have gone for runs, Bhuvneshwar has stepped up time and time again.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling really well this season. In the previous seasons, he had a lengthy outswinger or inswinger. He has developed a variation this season. He has been bowling as straight as possible. When you want to bowl a lengthy outswinger or inswinger, the seam has to be pointing towards the first slip or leg slip. This season, his seam has been wobbly. When there is wobble seam, even the batter cannot make out whether the ball would come in or go out,” said Tendulkar in a video shared on X.

“That is what he has been doing. He has been very accurate. His lines have been very accurate. That has been Bhuvi's success mantra this season. Well done, Bhuvi,” he added.