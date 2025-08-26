Sachin Tendulkar's 6 big revelations in Reddit AMA session that are refreshing yet spicy

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar turned Reddit into a platform for nostalgia, insight, and sharp wit during a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session. Fans from across the globe joined in to hear the Little Master reflect on key moments from his career, share thoughts on the modern game, and recall stories only he could tell. File photo of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar(AP)

Here are six standout takeaways from the session that are refreshing yet spicy:

1. Taking on McGrath in Nairobi: Breaking Rhythm with Intent

In response to a question about deliberately playing a risky shot to disrupt a bowler’s rhythm, Tendulkar pointed to his counterattack against Glenn McGrath in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy quarterfinal in Nairobi.

“On many occasions, I have played risky shots to break the bowler's rhythm. The one that comes to my mind is against McGrath at Nairobi in 2000,” he said.

In that match, McGrath had been wicketless throughout the tournament and was looking to assert himself early. Tendulkar took him on, striking two fours and three sixes in a 37-ball 38. His aggressive approach set the tone for India’s win, supported by a memorable knock from debutant Yuvraj Singh.

2. A Playful Dig at Steve Bucknor

When asked about former umpire Steve Bucknor, who gave him out controversially on several occasions, Tendulkar responded with humour.

“When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger),” he joked.

Though lighthearted, the comment tapped into a long-standing grievance among fans who watched Tendulkar fall to marginal calls in the pre-DRS era.

3. Scrapping Umpire’s Call in DRS: A Clear Stance

Tendulkar did not hold back when asked about one rule he would like to change. His answer: the Umpire’s Call element of the Decision Review System.

“I would change the DRS rule on the Umpire's call... Technology, even when inaccurate, will be consistently inaccurate,” he said.

He argued that once a team opts for DRS, the outcome should rest entirely with technology rather than reverting to the original on-field call, which players had already chosen to contest.

4. Inside the Decision to Promote Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup Final

One of Indian cricket’s most pivotal decisions — MS Dhoni batting ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final — came up during the session. Tendulkar revealed his reasoning behind the move.

“There were two reasons: the left-right batting combination would’ve upset the two off-spinners, also Muralitharan had played for CSK and MS had played him in the nets,” he said.

Dhoni went on to score an unbeaten 91 and seal India’s World Cup triumph with a six, a moment that remains etched in cricketing history.

5. First Impressions of Joe Root: A Future Captain Spotted Early

Tendulkar shared a striking memory from Joe Root’s debut during the 2012 Test series in India. Root, who scored 73 in Nagpur, impressed Sachin with his poise and awareness at the crease.

“I told my teammates they were watching the future captain of England,” he recalled.

Root has since gone on to become one of the game's modern greats, recently surpassing 13,500 Test runs and drawing closer to Tendulkar’s record tally of 15,921.

6. On Carrying the Expectations of a Nation

Asked how he dealt with the massive pressure of expectations, Tendulkar offered a simple but powerful reply.

“When a billion+ are behind you, they propel you forward,” he said.

In the 1990s, as matches began to be televised more widely, Tendulkar emerged as Indian cricket’s first global superstar. With that came the burden of fans expecting a century every time he walked out to bat — a weight he carried for 24 years with remarkable composure.