Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma after Test retirement: 'I remember presenting your cap in 2013...'

Messages of appreciation have flooded in for Rohit Sharma since the announcement of his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday evening, with the outgoing Indian captain calling it a day in the format after 67 matches in India’s whites. Arguably the most meaningful statement comes from Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who took to his Instagram account to pay his respects for Rohit’s career with a heartfelt message on his account. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Rohit Sharma on his Test career after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket.(MI)

Posting an image of Rohit with his captain’s blazer, Sachin wrote in the caption of his Instagram post: “I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one.”

Rohit’s Test debut came in the same series that served as Tendulkar’s farewell after a 24-year Test career. While Rohit marked his debut with a memorable 177 against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2013, the second match of that series was Sachin’s iconic farewell Test match at the Wankhede Stadium, as Rohit carried forward the torch of Mumbai batting greats in the Indian Test team.

“From then to now, you have given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as a captain,” added Tendulkar. Rohit took over captaincy of the Indian Test team in 2022, having redefined himself as one of the premier opening batters in Test cricket, despite having started out as a middle order batter at the start of his career. Rohit’s Test retirement follows from his retirement from T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Rohit’s final Test appearance came in the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG in 2024, with his captaincy stint ending on a somewhat sour note as India lost consecutive series at home to New Zealand and away in Australia. The announcement of Rohit’s retirement comes as the Indian national selectors begin planning for the fresh World Test Championship cycle.

“Well done, Rohit, on your Test career, and best wishes for what lies ahead,” concluded the Little Master in his commemorative post for the outgoing Indian Test captain, who amassed 4301 runs with 12 Test centuries over the span of his 11-year career in the longest format.

Rohit remains in action for Mumbai Indians as they seek a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, having confirmed that he will remain in the picture for India’s ODI team.