Sachin Tendulkar's million-dollar reaction for MS Dhoni after CSK win 5th IPL title beating GT in a thrilling final

From one legend of Indian cricket to another; Sachin Tendulkar came up with a terrific post after MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to win the IPL 2023. In the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night, Ravindra Jadeja did the unthinkable by hitting a six and four in the last two balls of the match to win the record-equalling fifth IPL title for CSK. File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni

In a never-before-seen IPL final which nearly went on for three days after Sunday was a washout and the reserve day's action went well past midnight, CSK prevailed over the defending champions in a heart-racing. Batting first, GT put on a formidable 214/4 riding on a terrific 96-run knock from Sai Sudharsan and a well-made half-century from Wriddhiman Saha.

Rain interrupted proceedings just three balls into CSK's chase and when play finally resumed after hours of anticipation from the crowd and hard work from the groundstaff, CSK had a revised target of 171 in 15 overs.

Dhoni's men reached home in the last ball of the match sending the capacity crowd into a frenzy. Reacting to the epic IPL 2023 final, Tendulkar hailed both CSK and GT and congratulated MS Dhoni's side for emerging victorious for the fifth time - the joint-most along with Mumbai Indians.

Sachin Tendulkar hails Dhoni's CSK and Hardik-led GT after epic IPL 2023 final

"Congratulations to @msdhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball. Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts! Well played, everyone!" Sachin wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

The former India captain, who is also the mentor of MI, pointed out CSK's "depth" as the main reason behind their victory.

"What a finish to one of the most enthralling IPL seasons ever! Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned. Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball," he added.

How CSK chased down the mammoth target set by GT in IPL 2023 final

CSK openers Devon Conway, 47 off 25 balls, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, 26 off 16 gave an ideal start to the run chase. They raised a half-century stand within the four-over powerplay, including 17 runs in legspinner Rashid Khan’s first over.

Spinner Noor Ahmad removed both openers in the same over but Chennai kept coming hard. Ajinkya Rahane added 27 off 13, and Rayudu struck Mohit Sharma for 6-4-6 in the 13th over before the bowler responded with consecutive wickets.

He took a return catch to dismiss Rayudu and had Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught at extra cover for a first-ball duck. That left Shivam Dube, who scored an unbeaten 32 off 21, with Jadeja.

Dhoni, who has led the Chennai franchise since the start of the IPL, said he'd be prepared to continue after guiding the team to 10 finals.

“The easy thing for me to say is, ‘Thank you,’ and retire,” the 41-year-old former India captain said. "But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. … The amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season.”

Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant penultimate over, leaving Chennai needing 13 runs off six balls. Mohit Sharma, who ended up with 3-36, conceded just three runs off the first four deliveries until Jadeja's last-gasp heroics.

Earlier, Chennai’s early lapses in the field gave Gujarat momentum. Deepak Chahar missed catching chances against Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

Gill, who top-scored in the tournament with 890 runs, made 39 off 20 before he was stumped by Dhoni. Saha made 54.

Sudharsan shared two half-century stands; 64 with Saha and 81 off 33 with Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

Sudharsan smashed eight boundaries and six sixes and dominated the late overs. He was in sight of a deserving century in the last over until pacer Matheesha Pathirana pinned him with a superb yorker.

