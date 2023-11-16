'Sachin was there, so it was...': Zaheer points out impact of Kohli's record-breaking century in India's WC semis win

Virat Kohli scripted history on Wednesday during India's dominant victory against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Mumbai. The hosts sealed a 70-run win as New Zealand were bowled out for 327 in 48.5 overs, courtesy of a fiery five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami. Daryl Mitchell (134) got a century for the visitors, but could only take the match deep, and at the end it was a rather one-sided win for the hosts.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his 50th ODI century during the semi-final match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.(RCB Twitter)

Initially, India posted a mammoth 397/4 in 50 overs, setting a target of 398 runs for New Zealand. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer got centuries, with opener Shubman Gill bagging a half-century. Kohli hammered 117 runs off 113 balls, packed with nine fours and two sixes. The knock also saw him overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the cricketer with the most ODI hundreds in history. The pair were earlier tied at 49, and now Kohli is at 50.

The former India skipper levelled Sachin in this tournament itself, getting three tons in total. Meanwhile, he is also the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 711 runs in 10 games. Speaking after India's win, 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan pointed out the emotional aspect of Kohli's record-break knock in Mumbai.

"Big achievement. Lots of years and years of hard work, determination, sacrifices. You name it, you know, you play the game for this. Virat has been doing a phenomenal job of it, making a habit of getting hundreds. Sachin was there in the stands, so it was emotional moment for both of them, and both of them acknowledging each other is something which you want to see and the Indian holding the record strongly. So you have two guys there right now to give each other company," he said.

The first innings also saw Iyer clobber his second ton in this tournament, clattering 105 off 70 balls, including four fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, Gill got 80 off 66 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three maximums in the process.

