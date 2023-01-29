'Sack Hardik Pandya from captaincy': Team India's 'baffling' selection called out after Prithvi Shaw snubbed again vs NZ

Team India are aiming to level the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow against New Zealand after losing by 21 runs in the series opener in Ranchi on Friday. Hence a change in the playing XI was expected from the team management, either in the bowling department or in the top-order, which had faltered in the Ranchi tie. But captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid's selection of the playing XI left fans on social media absolutely infuriated after Prithvi Shaw was snubbed yet again. (India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score)

India made only one change for the second T20I. Young fast bowler Umran Malik was dropped to make way for an extra spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal with the team expecting the track to aid the spinners more.

"Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in. The KulCha is back, a lot of people wanted to see, they are wicket-takers. The way Washi is playing, we've got three proper spinners who can squeeze if required," Hardik said after losing the toss.

This was the first time Shaw had earned a call-up for the Indian team since 2021 when he had made his T20I debut for the team. However, his comeback has been on the back of an impressive run in the domestic circuot where he scored 363 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Despite the run-scoring spree, India continued to back Shubman Gill as their opener.

"We were also thinking to bat first but bowling is also fine. This is a new team, but we have spoken about getting into the challenge and having to do difficult things. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, losing the first game and then two games on the line. Looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and learn from them. It's important they come out here and enjoy the sport. We all should remember that we started playing this sport to enjoy, so I just want to pass that message to the team," Hardik added as India were put to bowl first by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.

