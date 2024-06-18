 Sahil Chauhan smashes quickest T20 century, Estonia batter hits most sixes in historic knock against Cyprus | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sahil Chauhan smashes quickest T20 century, Estonia batter hits most sixes in historic knock against Cyprus

PTI |
Jun 18, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Sahil Chauhan hit the fastest century in all T20s, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 30-ball innings in IPL 2013.

Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan smashed the quickest T20 century (in 27 balls) and struck most number of sixes (18) in the format in an international game against hosts Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday.

Sahil Chauhan
Sahil Chauhan

Chauhan broke Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's record for the fastest T20I hundred, which came off 33 balls and lasted less than four months.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

It was also the fastest century in all T20s, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 30-ball innings in IPL 2013.

Chauhan also made it to the top of the table for most sixes in a men's T20I innings.

Two matches were scheduled on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series with Estonia winning both.

After being dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first game, in which Estonia chased down Cyprus' 195 for 7 in the last over, Chauhan showed his hitting prowess in the next match.

Batting first, Cyprus scored 191 for 7.

Estonia had a terrible start, with both the openers departing inside eight balls with just nine runs on the board.

But then came in Chauhan, who was in his elements and used his long handle from the word go to dismantle Cyprus' bowling attack.

He scored his runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 351.21.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, WI vs AFG Live Score track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cricket News / Sahil Chauhan smashes quickest T20 century, Estonia batter hits most sixes in historic knock against Cyprus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On