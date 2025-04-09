Sai Sudharsan gets the ‘Mr Consistent’ tag after imperious fifty vs RR: ‘You can't accuse him of being...'

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues his purple patch with the bat as he scored another fine half-century against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sudharsan, who was retained for a whopping INR 8.50 crore, displayed his batting prowess in an 82-knock, which was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes. Riding on his imperious knock, the Titans posted 217/6 in 20 overs to stamp their authoring over the Royals bowlers. The left-handed batter smashed the bowlers all around the park to showcase a variety of shots in his armoury during the 53-ball stay in the middle. Sai Sudharsan slammed his third fifty of the season in the match against Rajasthan Royals.(AFP)

The young opener held his end firmly and made sure the Titans crossed the 200-run mark to post a formidable challenge for Rajasthan Royals, who also possess a strong batting line-up. He did get a lifeline in the 18th over when Shubham Dubey dropped a sitter at the boundary. The left-handed batter failed to take advantage of it and got out in the next over itself. He went hard on the ball in the attempt to hit a big shot but ended up edging it behind the stumps to RR skipper Sanju Samson.

It was his third fifty-plus score in five innings this season to show incredible consistency with the bat. He has also moved to the second spot in the Orange Cap race with 273 runs in five matches. Meanwhile, he is also the first Indian to breach the 200-run mark this season.

The cricket fans on social media also talked highly of his consistent show in this season thus far.

He mastered the anchor role this season, as his presence in the middle allowed the other Titans batters to play their shots freely. The left-handed batter has a solid technique, but that doesn't stop him from trying innovative shots, as the ramp over fine leg was the standout shot of his in the innings on Wednesday.

“I’m not trying to be consistent…”: Sai Sudharsan

He shared an 80-run stand for the second wicket with Jos Buttler (36) and took things forward with Shahrukh Khan (36) with a 62-run partnership.

During the innings, he asserted that they could have added 15 more to the total but he still called 217 a good total for the surface.

“The way we were going, we felt we could get 15 more but this is still a great score. I feel dew won’t come on today. As a team, we try to keep wickets in hand and go hard in the last five overs. I’m not trying to be consistent in any way, just reacting to the situation and doing the best out of it,” Sai Sudharsan told broadcasters during the innings break.