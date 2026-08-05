Sai Sudharsan set to miss India's warm-up match but remains on course to join squad before Sri Lanka Test series opener

Sai Sudharsan is expected to join the Indian Test squad in Sri Lanka by Saturday, August 8, after staying back in Bengaluru to complete his rehabilitation from a minor toe injury. The left-handed batter was a notable absentee when the Indian team departed Mumbai for Colombo on Tuesday. Sudharsan is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is understood to be close to regaining full fitness.

Sai Sudharsan plays a shot on the opening day of the unofficial Test series between India A and Sri Lanka A. (SLC)

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According to Cricbuzz, the 24-year-old has been nursing a niggle in his big toe but has resumed batting at the Centre of Excellence. He is expected to receive clearance from the medical staff before travelling to Sri Lanka. Sudharsan had reportedly informed people close to him that he would fly out later in the week. His likely departure by the weekend would allow him to join the team several days before the opening Test, which begins in Galle on August 15.

However, the delayed arrival means Sudharsan is set to miss India’s three-day warm-up match in Colombo. The practice game begins on Friday, August 7, and concludes on August 9, following which the Indian squad will travel to Galle for the first Test.

Sudharsan remains central to India’s Test plans

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{{^usCountry}} Despite his injury-enforced delay, Sudharsan remains an important part of India’s Test batting plans, particularly for the No. 3 position. The Tamil Nadu batter has played seven Tests and scored 383 runs at an average of 39, including three half-centuries. His technique, patience and ability to bat for extended periods have made him a key option in the top order under captain Shubman Gill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite his injury-enforced delay, Sudharsan remains an important part of India’s Test batting plans, particularly for the No. 3 position. The Tamil Nadu batter has played seven Tests and scored 383 runs at an average of 39, including three half-centuries. His technique, patience and ability to bat for extended periods have made him a key option in the top order under captain Shubman Gill. {{/usCountry}}

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Sudharsan’s progress at the Centre of Excellence will continue to be monitored before a final decision is taken on his travel. At present, there is confidence that he will be available well before the start of the two-match Test series.

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India, meanwhile, held their first training session at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday, a day after arriving in Sri Lanka. The BCCI has also confirmed that four net bowlers — Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam — have travelled with the Indian squad to assist with preparations.

“Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the first Test against Sri Lanka,” the BCCI said in a statement. The inclusion of the four bowlers gives India additional options during training as they prepare for conditions expected to favour spin.

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Following the warm-up match, India will travel to Galle for the series opener. The second Test will begin in Colombo on August 23. Sudharsan’s expected arrival before the weekend will provide a boost to the visitors, although his fitness and workload will be carefully assessed before India finalises their batting combination for the first Test.