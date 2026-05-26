Sai Sudharsan's perfect boundary turns into freak hit-wicket horror after RCB set 255 for GT in Qualifier 1

RCB’s Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans had already moved into extreme territory before Sai Sudharsan walked out. Bengaluru had put 254/5 on the board, turning a playoff chase into a test of nerve, method and absurd batting range. GT did not need a cameo. They needed structure. They needed someone to keep the innings alive long enough for the asking rate to remain within reach.

Sai Sudharsan was dismissed hit-wicket in the Qualifier 1 vs RCB.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

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That made Sudharsan’s wicket more than an early blow. It removed the one batter Gujarat would have trusted most to give the chase a spine.

Sai Sudharsan had been GT’s most reliable top-order force through the season. He was not just a run-scorer in their campaign, but the batter who gave their innings shape. In a chase of 255, that role became even more important. Gujarat needed early boundaries, but they also needed control. They needed a player capable of absorbing the first burst, punishing loose balls and allowing the rest of the line-up to attack around him.

For a few deliveries, Sudharsan looked ready for that job. He had moved to 14 off 9 balls and had already shown the timing that made him one of the strongest batting presences of the tournament. Then came the freak moment that turned a good shot into a dismissal.

A boundary shot that became a wicket

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{{^usCountry}} Jacob Duffy bowled short of a good length around the fourth stump, and Sudharsan stayed back to open the face. The connection was clean. The square drive came from the middle of the bat and raced towards the point boundary. On any normal night, it would have been another early sign that GT were not going to retreat quietly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacob Duffy bowled short of a good length around the fourth stump, and Sudharsan stayed back to open the face. The connection was clean. The square drive came from the middle of the bat and raced towards the point boundary. On any normal night, it would have been another early sign that GT were not going to retreat quietly. {{/usCountry}}

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But as Sudharsan completed the shot, the bat slipped from his grip. The ball sped away. The bat went the other way. Its handle crashed back into the stumps, and the bails came off. RCB celebrated. GT were left staring at one of the cruellest dismissals possible.

It was officially hit wicket, and it ended Sudharsan’s innings in the most unfortunate fashion. Notably, Sai became the first batter in the history of the IPL to be dismissed twice through Hit-wicket. The brutality of the dismissal came from the contradiction inside it. He had not been beaten by pace. He had not misread the line. He had not played a poor stroke. He had timed the ball beautifully, found the gap and still lost his wicket.

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Also Read: RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Bhuvneshwar makes a mess of Gill's stumps after Sudharsan hit-wicket

For RCB, Duffy had drawn first blood in a chase where every early breakthrough carried massive value. For GT, the damage was emotional as much as tactical. Their banker had gone. Their chase had lost its most trusted anchor before it had properly begun.

Sudharsan’s exit was not just a wicket. It was the moment Gujarat’s impossible chase became lonelier. The bigger impact came soon after, as Shubman Gill was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leaving the game open for the defending champions. The match further tilted towards the Royal Challengers when Josh Hazlewood messed up the woodwork behind Jos Buttler, just when he was starting to look dangerous.

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