Salman Agha blasted for wasting Nawaz; SKY lauded for ‘inferior’ Axar usage—India’s clarity exposes Pak’s confused setup

The Asia Cup 2025 is slated for a historic final on September 28th at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the 41 year history of the tournament, India and Pakistan will be directly competing for the trophy for the first time. Shoaib Akhtar slammed Salman Agha for his captaincy.(X and AFP)

India have been the dominant force in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan have suffered two defeats against India and their cricket has looked below the modern standards on certain occasions. But yet, the Salman Ali Agha-led side have peaked at the right time, performed in the important games and have found their way to the finale.

One of the main strengths of the Indian team has been their spin department. The trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravrarthy and Axar Patel has played a significant role in controlling the middle overs for the team and establishing their advantage in the matches. Out of the three bowlers, Axar has mainly played a supporting role, while Varun and Kuldeep have taken the major responsibilities with the ball.

Speaking on a television show, the former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has compared the Indian spinner, Axar Patel with Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz. The express bowler said: “Axar isse achha spinner nahi hain. Yeh achha spinner hain. Axar k paas ek confidence hain, ek management hain. He has a set place in the team.” (Axar is not a better spinner than him. He is a good spinner. Axar has the confidence, the management behind him and a set place in the team).

Nawaz and Axar similarities in skill yet difference in utility

Notably, Mohammad Nawaz and Axar Patel are similar players when it comes to their registered skills on the paper. Both are left-hand lower order batters, who are often used as floaters by their team and left-arm orthodox spinners. However, while Suryakumar Yadav has shown a lot of trust in his player and has made the full utilization of him, Salman Ali Agha has been skeptical about using Nawaz.

In the five matches that India have played so far, Axar has bowled 13 overs and has picked up four wickets in them while conceding runs at an economy of just 6.15. On the other hand, in the six matches that Pakistan have played, Mohammad Nawaz has bowled 11 overs and picked up two wickets in them with an economy of 7.36.

It is this underuse of Nawaz that has often made the Pakistan fans and cricket followers question the ability of the spinner. Shoaib Akhtar was replying to such a query and trying to defend the talent from his nation.