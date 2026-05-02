Salman Agha still sulking over handshake controversy involving Suryakumar Yadav: 'We shook hands at press conference'

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has once again dragged the Asia Cup 2026 handshake controversy back into focus. The episode dates back to last year’s tournament, when India skipper Suryakumar Yadav declined the customary pre-match handshake with his Pakistani counterpart as a mark of solidarity with the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives. The tournament was held in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, during a period of heightened tensions between the two nations. The stance extended beyond the toss as well, with Indian players avoiding post-match handshakes in all three meetings against Pakistan, including the final, as Suryakumar and co emerged victorious on each occasion.

Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.(AFP)

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Agha brought the handshake row back into the spotlight when he was asked about it in a podcast. The Pakistan skipper revealed that handshakes had taken place during the pre-tournament press conference and even at the trophy photoshoot, saying he expected things to remain normal but was surprised when the customary gesture was avoided at the toss.

"Before the tournament, a press conference was held, during which a handshake took place. During the trophy photoshoot, we shook hands as well. So, when I went for the toss, I was completely normal. Of course, I had an idea that things wouldn't be as normal, but I didn't think it would escalate to the point where there would be no handshake. I didn't expect that," Agha said on ARY podcast.

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing on the same incident, he stated that he had been informed in advance about the decision at the toss, saying he was told there would be no handshake and accepted it without making an issue of it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing on the same incident, he stated that he had been informed in advance about the decision at the toss, saying he was told there would be no handshake and accepted it without making an issue of it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I went for the toss with my media manager, Naim Bhai. The match referee - I don't recall his name - took me aside and told me, "They are going to do this; there won't be a handshake, so please keep that in mind". I replied, "If there's no handshake, then so be it". It's not like I was desperate to shake hands. So that's how it happened; he told me beforehand that there would be no handshake. After the match ended, we lost, and we were walking toward their pavilion for the handshake, they still didn't shake hands," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I went for the toss with my media manager, Naim Bhai. The match referee - I don't recall his name - took me aside and told me, "They are going to do this; there won't be a handshake, so please keep that in mind". I replied, "If there's no handshake, then so be it". It's not like I was desperate to shake hands. So that's how it happened; he told me beforehand that there would be no handshake. After the match ended, we lost, and we were walking toward their pavilion for the handshake, they still didn't shake hands," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Wrapping up his thoughts on the controversy, Agha stressed the importance of setting the right example, saying such gestures matter when players are seen as role models by younger audiences.

"I've said this many times I don't think this is the right thing to do. When we represent a nation—and I play for Pakistan—people watch me. Children will pick up on this, and if it happens in a club game the next day, it will be because of me in some way, as I'm a part of it. When you are a role model, I believe doing these things is important," he concluded.

India snubbed Mohsin Naqvi at Asia Cup final

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Apart from the handshake row, the Asia Cup final also saw an unusual moment during the post-match presentation, as the Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and serves as his country’s Interior Minister. Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates kept their distance, reflecting discomfort over his role and past remarks against India. The ceremony was delayed, and when it resumed, Naqvi remained in the presentation area. While individual awards were handed out, the trophy presentation never fully took place. In the days that followed, Naqvi left the venue with the trophy, which India is yet to formally receive despite winning the title. India also stuck to their no-handshake policy in the T20 World Cup too.

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