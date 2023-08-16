Ex-Pakistan captain namedrops Virat Kohli in merciless hammering of 'laid-back' Rohit-Dravid duo: 'Huge difference'

The cricketing landscape in India experienced a significant shift when former skipper Rahul Dravid took the reins as head coach and Rohit Sharma assumed the mantle of captaincy in late 2021. A notable void had persisted in India's trophy cabinet since their emphatic victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy, and it was in the midst of this backdrop that the combination of Rohit's captaincy acumen and Dravid's cricketing tactics was entrusted with the responsibility of scripting a turnaround.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Rahul Dravid (R) during a training session in West Indies(AFP)

However, despite the infusion of new leadership, India's quest for silverware has remained unfulfilled so far. The year 2022 witnessed a stark reminder of this elusive chase, as India's campaign in the T20 World Cup was halted in the semi-final stage – a stinging 10-wicket defeat delivered by eventual champions England. In addition, the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia bore witness to another chapter of disappointment earlier this year, as India faced a 209-run defeat at the Oval.

These setbacks reverberated in the ODI format as well, as India's performances left a mixed trail. Series defeats to both Bangladesh and Australia underscored the challenges faced by the team, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their consistency. Even during the ODIs against West Indies, Team India endured a poor batting performance in the first two games but eventually defeated the side 2-1 in the three-match series.

Regardless, India's recent performances haven't inspired much belief as the cricketing world braces itself for the impending 2023 World Cup. And former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Team India have lost the spark it had under the management of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. The duo might have not ended the ICC trophy drought during its time at the helm of Indian cricket, but steered a fitness revolution of sorts in the Indian team, and took the side to new heights in the longest format of the game.

“See, one thing is pretty clear. They (Team India) aren't as aggressive as they were under Shastri-Kohli. At times, this team looks relaxed and laid-back. Earlier, it showed aggression, especially in their body language in the field. It isn't visible in this setup,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“I think the fitness and energy of both captains also plays a role, there is a huge difference in their body language,” he further said.

Team India will return to ODI action in the Asia Cup, which begins later this month; India's campaign will begin against Pakistan on September 2. Last year, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had failed to qualify for the final of the tournament, enduring losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Fours stage. This year, with a home ODI World Cup at stake, India will be aiming to make the most of its opportunity and head into the marquee tournament with momentum on their side.

