'Sam Curran to be the second...': Ex-KKR batter backs AUS star to become most expensive player at IPL 2023 auction

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their 11-year association with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released captain Kane Williamson on the retention day for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With IPL teams making noteworthy changes to their squads on retention day, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expects franchises to break the bank at the mini-auction.

Taking to Twitter after all 10 teams shared their respective lists of retained players for IPL 2023, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter backed Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green to emerge as the costliest buy at the mini-auction. Chopra has also backed England's T20 World Cup hero Sam Curran to become the second-most expensive pick at the auction.

“Green to be most expensive player. IF he puts his name in the auctions. Sam Curran to be the second REALLY expensive pick. Stokes should be the third in the overseas category. Auction dynamics are strange and can throw surprises but this should be the order of preference,” Chopra said in his tweet.

The former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit believes Punjab Kings-reject Mayank Agarwal will become the most expensive Indian player at the mini-auction. Indian opener Agarwal was released by Punjab Kings on the retention day. “Mayank Agarwal to be the most expensive Indian player on 23rd. Three leggies—Mayank Markanday, Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra should attract interest. Klassen, Reeza Hendricks & Rilee Rossouw should get decent traction too,” Chopra added.

Agarwal, who was appointed the captain of the Punjab-based franchise for IPL 2022, was retained by PBKS for INR 12 crore prior to the mega auction last year. The Indian opener was among the nine players released by Punjab Kings ahead of the mini-auction. Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have the second-largest purse (INR 42.25 crore) for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.

