Sam Konstas can't wait for Round 2 against Bumrah: 'I'll look to keep targeting him. Hopefully he might come back on'

Team India were jolted in the first session of the Melbourne Test as Australia’s debutant, Sam Konstas, displayed remarkable composure, dominating the visiting bowlers. The right-handed batter fearlessly attempted reverse scoops against Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer, who had made life tough for Australian batters throughout the series. Konstas even managed to connect on one of these audacious shots for a six, exuding brilliant confidence in his first innings in Test cricket. Australian batsman Sam Konstas (R) looks at India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) on the first day of the fourth Test(AFP)

Konstas was particularly impressive against Bumrah, smashing him for 18 runs in the 11th over of the innings, hitting two fours and a six. During a drinks break, the spider-cam lowered down to where Konstas stood, and the commentator asked him about his confidence against Bumrah.

With conviction, Konstas stated that he couldn't wait for another round against the premier right-arm pacer.

“I'll look to keep targeting him. Hopefully he might come back on and see what happens,” said Konstas.

Watch:

Konstas reached his half-century in just 52 deliveries during the fourteenth over of the innings, but failed to convert his knock. Ravindra Jadeja ended Konstas' entertaining knock on 60 off 65 balls, beating his front-foot defence with a full delivery that skid off the surface.

The aggressive knock from Konstas, however, ensured that Usman Khawaja also found his footing in the series after a poor performance in the opening three Tests; while Konstas took on the Indian bowlers, Khawaja played his naturally defensive game and remained unbeaten on 38 off 73 deliveries by Lunch.

Konstas replaced Nathan McSweeney in the XI, who was dropped following a series of low scores in the first three Tests against India. Interestingly, ahead of the fourth Test, the young Konstas had declared that he had his “plans” in place against Bumrah and the rest of the Indian bowlers; safe to say, his plans worked well for him in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has also struggled for form in this series, made an aggressive start, too, remaining unbeaten on 12 off as many balls at the end of the first session.

Earlier in the Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins opted to bowl at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series is currently level at 1-1.