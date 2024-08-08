Samoa Under-19 vs Indonesia Under-19 Live Score: Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 02:00 AM
Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia
Samoa Under-19 squad -
Bondi Pita, Cohen Faitaua, Johntoasamoa Falo, Lakopo Sitagata, Noah Mead, Wesley Junior Lauina, Arthur Gabriel, Joshua McNaughton, Mikaele Seupule, Tafue Sapapa, Thomas Pelenato, Damen Pesamino, Finauga Losefo, Malcolm Losefo
Indonesia Under-19 squad -
Beni Taruk, Junison Yusuf, Sahil, Andreas Hawoe, Dewa Diatmika Wiswin, Fabio Rayo, Ketut Yogi Dewantara, Komang Putra, I Kadek Dasta, I Nyoman Adi Budana, Erianto Mangopo, I Gede Wiguna, Made Rama Yudadiputra, Marianus Molo...Read More
Samoa Under-19 vs Indonesia Under-19 Match Details
