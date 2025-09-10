Samson, Iyer and India’s problem of plenty

Mumbai: Indian cricket is so rich in talent that breaking into the national team is not straightforward. Overlapping schedules make marginal selections look unconvincing. Every exclusion provokes strong reactions. Shreyas Iyer has been in focus after his omission from the Asia Cup squad. (PTI)

Sanju Samson’s case is a classic example. Shubman Gill’s T20I recall threatened to push Samson out of the eleven, although India accommodated the wicket-keeper batter in the Asia Cup tournament opener against UAE in Dubai on Wednesday. Will Samson, who appeared to belatedly find his bearings as opener with Abhishek Sharma, get a long rope?

Last month, it was Shreyas Iyer who was in focus after his omission from the Asia Cup squad. The in-form batter was also ignored for the Test series in England. Next week, he will captain India A in two 4-day matches against Australia A in Lucknow. Shreyas not being selected hogged the headlines after he had led Punjab Kings to runners-up finish last IPL. He was prolific with the bat, following up on his strong run in India’s ODI Champions Trophy win.

Shreyas being picked for India A just before the home Tests against West Indies suggests he is back in contention for a comeback. However, that has little to do with the criticism of his Asia Cup omission.

He last played a Test in February 2024 against England at Visakhapatnam. After that he was left out following a disagreement with the BCCI medical team over the status of his back injury, which led to Shreyas controversially losing his central contract. If he gets to resume his Test career, stuck at 14 matches, it would be for his efficiency in playing spin. He could prove to be the right fit for the four-Test home stretch (vs WI and South Africa) that will be crucial to India’s WTC final hopes. Indian batters were found wanting on spin-friendly pitches in the last home series against New Zealand.

Shreyas not being picked for England and Karun Nair being recalled wasn’t unreasonable, given his middling Test numbers and technical shortcomings for English conditions. That Nair couldn’t capitalise on his chances is another matter. Also overlooked was the prolific Sarfaraz Khan, who the team management did not play in a Test in Australia despite his 150 in the first Test against New Zealand before being left out altogether for England. These calls, although subjective, are what the players have to live with.

If Shreyas shines in the A series, he could return to the Test squad, but he may have to compete with Sai Sudharsan, the young left-hander, who despite an underwhelming start to his Test career, is seen as a talent worth staying invested in.

Iyer not making it back in T20Is is more debatable. As would be the case if Samson goes out for the eleven for the next Asia Cup match on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan. The keeper-batter delivered with his explosive batting in the previous T20 series, and it remains to be seen if the team management sees merit in the argument that he can’t bat down the order with Gill taking the opener’s spot.

On the face of it, the IPL form of Shreyas should have counted. While there are past examples like Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy in his first India outing and Dinesh Karthik’s last comeback where they could not replicate IPL form in T20Is, Iyer had made a stronger case with many match-winning innings last season, which included taming a Mumbai Indians attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

“No fault of his (Shreyas), nor is it ours. It’s just that you can pick 15 and at the moment he’ll have to wait for his chance,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said while announcing the Asia Cup squad.

On Sarfaraz’s omission for England, Agarkar said: “Sometimes we just have to make those decisions. Sarfaraz did play the three Tests (vs New Zealand) in India. I know he got a hundred in the first Test, didn’t get runs (after that) and missed out in Australia. Sometimes those are decisions which the team management takes. Whether it’s fair on somebody or unfair on someone, those are the choices that you make in the best interest of the team.”

It brings us to the other crucial variable in selection – competition.

Shreyas was competing with Tilak Varma, who had batted with great intent at No.3 in the previous three T20I series. Besides, once the selectors were convinced that new Test skipper Gill can become an all-format regular, it closed the doors on Shreyas from the squad and Samson from the opener’s slot.