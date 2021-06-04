Home / Cricket / Sanath Jayasuriya to coach Melbourne club in his return from ICC ban
cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya to coach Melbourne club in his return from ICC ban

As per a report, former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan convinced 51-year-old Sanath Jayasuriya to take up the coaching stint at Melbourne club Mulgrave.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya is set to make his cricketing comeback after serving a two-year ICC ban with a coaching stint at Melbourne club Mulgrave.

Jayasuriya was banned in February 2019 for breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

As per a 'Herald Sun' report, former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan convinced 51-year-old Jayasuriya to take up the job.

"Dilshan opened the door for us there, and it was a fantastic opportunity that was presented to us," said Mulgrave president Malin Pullenayegam.

"We just had to work on it and come to an agreement, and we have. I think it's a great opportunity for our young guys to know what international cricket standards are.

"That kind of exposure from a young age just elevates the standard of cricket they'll be playing," he added.

Dilshan will be playing for Mulgraves alongside former Sri Lanka teammate Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

Jayasuriya is a World Cup winner and has played 445 ODIs and 110 Tests for Sri Lanka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
sanath jayasuriya
