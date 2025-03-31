Sandeep Sharma haunts MS Dhoni again, repeats IPL 2023 masterclass to keep CSK legend quiet in thrilling final over

Rajasthan Royals held nerve to script a brilliant win against Chennai Super Kings, as Riyan Parag's men opened their account in IPL 2025 on Sunday. In a thrilling match in Guwahati, the Royals registered a narrow 6-run victory over CSK, with Sandeep Sharma emerging as the hero of the night. Sandeep Sharma's brilliant final over ensured RR beat CSK by 6 runs(PTI)

With 20 runs needed off the last over and MS Dhoni at the crease, both CSK and RR looked at a potential heist to grab the all-important two points. Jofra Archer, who had already bowled a wicket-maiden earlier in the innings, had an over left in the bank. But in a bold move, captain Riyan Parag handed the ball to Sandeep Sharma, a decision that did surprise many.

Archer, stationed near the boundary, appeared inquisitive, but Parag’s call would soon prove to be a masterstroke.

Sandeep started on a shaky note, sending a slower bouncer well over Dhoni’s head for a wide. But on the very next delivery, he turned the tide in RR’s favour. Dhoni, attempting to heave a low full toss across the line, found Shimron Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket, who sprinted across and took a sensational diving catch. The CSK legend stood stunned as the stadium fell silent, his dismissal leaving Chennai in deep trouble.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jamie Overton tried to salvage the chase, but Sandeep’s accuracy proved too much to handle. Overton launched a six down the ground to keep CSK’s hopes alive with the side needing 17 off 3 deliveries, but Sandeep responded with precision, nailing his yorkers and restricting the batters to singles and doubles.

With 9 required off the final two balls, Overton could only manage a couple of mistimed shots, handing a six-run victory for the Royals.

Not the first time for Sandeep

Sandeep Sharma repaid his captain’s faith despite the pressure of the final over, delivering clutch deliveries to get RR off the mark on Sunday.

However, this is not the first time Sandeep has kept Dhoni quiet in a chase; two years ago, Sandeep faced a similar situation while representing RR against CSK, where he was tasked with defending 21 runs against Dhoni and Jadeja. Interestingly, Sandeep had a similar start, too; he bowled two successive wides at the beginning of the over but held his nerves to eventually help the Royals clinch a three-run win.