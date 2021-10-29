‘How can you say he’s fit’: Ex-IND cricketer fumes at Hardik Pandya's selection, asks explanation from Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Sandip Patil hit out at the team selectors for including all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad, despite the fitness concerns. The 65-year-old, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, fumed at the all-rounder's selection, calling someone to be "accountable".

Pandya, who was part of India's playing XI against Pakistan, left the field midway during the contest for scans after injuring his shoulders while batting. His contribution with the ball has become very rare ever since his return to the side after his successful back surgery. Even during the second-leg of the Indian Premier League, the 28-year-old was sidelined for couple of matches for carrying a niggle, as confirmed by Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Patel noted these points and lamented at the selector's decision to stick with Pandya, despite not being 100 percent fit.

“His (Pandya) selection in the XI is up to the captain and the coach, and only the BCCI will know about it. But basically, if a player is not fit, then it comes to the selectors. If he didn’t bowl in the entire IPL, the selectors should have taken a call. They should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team for the World Cup,” Patil was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“Someone has to be accountable. There’s no comment from (India coach) Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane said that he’s fit. How can you say he’s fit, if he became unfit during the match? I mean, this is the World Cup, not just any series or match,” he added.

As per fresh updates, Pandya was seen rolling his arms during India's net session ahead of their clash against New Zealand, which will be played on Sunday.

BCCI shared video and pictures of Pandya toiling hard in the nets, giving fans a hint that the all-rounder can be handed bowling duties against the Black Caps if the need arises.

