Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘How can you say he’s fit’: Ex-IND cricketer fumes at Hardik Pandya's selection, asks explanation from Ravi Shastri
cricket

‘How can you say he’s fit’: Ex-IND cricketer fumes at Hardik Pandya's selection, asks explanation from Ravi Shastri

BCCI shared video and photos of Hardik Pandya toiling hard in the nets, giving fans a hint that the all-rounder can be handed bowling duties against the Black Caps if the need arises.
Hardik Pandya in action against Pakistan at T20 World Cup(AP)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former India cricketer Sandip Patil hit out at the team selectors for including all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad, despite the fitness concerns. The 65-year-old, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, fumed at the all-rounder's selection, calling someone to be "accountable".

Pandya, who was part of India's playing XI against Pakistan, left the field midway during the contest for scans after injuring his shoulders while batting. His contribution with the ball has become very rare ever since his return to the side after his successful back surgery. Even during the second-leg of the Indian Premier League, the 28-year-old was sidelined for couple of matches for carrying a niggle, as confirmed by Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. 

READ | New Zealand's bowler hopes to carry IPL form and make a difference against India in T20 World Cup  

Patel noted these points and lamented at the selector's decision to stick with Pandya, despite not being 100 percent fit. 

“His (Pandya) selection in the XI is up to the captain and the coach, and only the BCCI will know about it. But basically, if a player is not fit, then it comes to the selectors. If he didn’t bowl in the entire IPL, the selectors should have taken a call. They should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team for the World Cup,” Patil was quoted as saying by Times of India.

RELATED STORIES

“Someone has to be accountable. There’s no comment from (India coach) Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane said that he’s fit. How can you say he’s fit, if he became unfit during the match? I mean, this is the World Cup, not just any series or match,” he added.   

READ | Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq backs Kohli and Co. to reach T20 World Cup final

As per fresh updates, Pandya was seen rolling his arms during India's net session ahead of their clash against New Zealand, which will be played on Sunday. 

BCCI shared video and pictures of Pandya toiling hard in the nets, giving fans a hint that the all-rounder can be handed bowling duties against the Black Caps if the need arises.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup hardik pandya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Some people are playing on past reputation’: Ex-player unhappy with 2 IND stars

T20 World Cup: India need wicket-taking spinners - Sanjay Manjrekar

T20 WC: Important to have stable base on these wickets - Warner

T20 WC: Pakistan coach reveals why players carry national flag during training
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP