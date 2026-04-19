Sangakkara says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 'allowed to fail', reveals message to teen sensation: 'Less said, the better'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly become one of the biggest talking points of the Indian Premier League, thanks to his fearless approach at the crease from the very first ball. Unfazed by reputations, he has already taken on some of the best in the business, including Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His intent and confidence have stood out in every outing so far. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes the youngster should simply focus on enjoying his cricket, adding that it’s best not to overhype him too early. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form this season in IPL. (PTI)

"My message to Vaibhav is simple: enjoy everything. Whether it's 100 off 35 balls, 50 off 15, or a first-ball duck -- you're allowed to score runs, and you're allowed to fail. It's part and parcel of cricket," the RR director of cricket said on the high expectations surrounding the young gun.

"Vaibhav is such an exciting young player. People talk about talent, but they should also understand the amount of work he puts in at the nets. He reads the game really well, anticipates situations, and plans against bowlers effectively."

Fresh from his U-19 World Cup heroics, where he was named Player of the Tournament, Sooryavanshi wasted no time making an impact in IPL 2026. He announced himself with a blistering 52 off just 17 balls against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening game and has carried that form forward, boasting a strike rate of over 263 after five innings.

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He set the tone early with a first-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah in the clash against the Mumbai Indians, and later went after Josh Hazlewood in the game against the RCB, smashing three fours and a six in quick succession.

“Sooryavanshi will figure things out as he goes along” The young sensation was dismissed for a golden duck by an unheralded Praful Hinge in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On his failure against SRH, Sangakkara said he will figure things out as he goes along.

"The nature of opening in T20 cricket today is all-out attack. He'll figure things out as he goes along. For a player like that, sometimes the less said, the better.

"I just want him to remain that 15-year-old kid who goes out and bats with a sense of wonder. That's how he'll truly progress. Low scores will happen to him and to everyone else, but I'm very happy to have Vaibhav with us," Sangakkara added.