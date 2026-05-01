Sanjay Bangar on Jason Holder’s impact in GT win: ‘Control, awareness, and game sense’

Sanjay Bangar was left impressed with Jason Holder after Gujarat Titans' four-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in Ahmedabad. In the first innings, Holder took a controversial catch which sent Rajat Patidar (19) back to the dugout. He also dismissed Jitesh Sharma (1) and Romario Shepherd (17). He conceded 29 runs in four overs, taking two wickets at an economy of 7.25.

Jason Holder was in good form vs RCB.(ANI Pic Service)

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Meanwhile, in the run chase, he got a crucial 10-ball 12 as GT reached 158/6 in 15.5 overs, chasing 155.

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Speaking after the match, Bangar said, “An all-rounder like him, especially an overseas fast bowler, adds immense value to the balance of the side. His understanding of the game is reflected in the control he has over his lines and lengths.”

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{{^usCountry}} “You saw that when a batter tried to lap him, he adjusted instantly. He’s a very smart cricketer, and having led teams before, he knows how to finish games as well. Overall, he’s a great addition to the GT side." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You saw that when a batter tried to lap him, he adjusted instantly. He’s a very smart cricketer, and having led teams before, he knows how to finish games as well. Overall, he’s a great addition to the GT side." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Holder was ecstatic after the match. Speaking in the post-match press conference, he said, “Yeah, happy with the way things went for me personally. It is one of those nights. Things really clicked for the group. I felt our energy was really good from the start. You know, we're able to get new-ball wickets after the first over, I guess, everybody's a little bit edgy, but, credit to KG, Siraj, the way they started in the powerplay and brought the game back in our favour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Holder was ecstatic after the match. Speaking in the post-match press conference, he said, “Yeah, happy with the way things went for me personally. It is one of those nights. Things really clicked for the group. I felt our energy was really good from the start. You know, we're able to get new-ball wickets after the first over, I guess, everybody's a little bit edgy, but, credit to KG, Siraj, the way they started in the powerplay and brought the game back in our favour.” {{/usCountry}}

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Commenting on his controversial catch, he said, “Yeah, I did see him. I was just hoping that I didn't run into him. Yeah, I don't know who would have won that one, but yeah, I had him in my eye for sure, but I just didn't want it to fall on the ground. So, just for me, just somebody committing to going for it. He was still in my peripheral, yes, but I mean, I thought he was far enough from me that I could make an attempt. My biggest thing was just to get there and give an attempt and hold on to it.”

“I think the way this franchise operates has been really good. You just got to stay sharp. Ashish is very planned with is, well very detailed with his plans, and it's more or less, just coming in when needed and just delivering. For me, I just have an open mind. I'm not sure exactly sometimes what scenario that I could be posed with, but for me, it's just being switched on and being able to adapt and execute,” he added.

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