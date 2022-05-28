'If you are leading a team in IPL, you can lead Team India': Sanjay Manjrekar makes bold claim about 28-year-old star

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar made a bold claim about one of the Indian captains in the 2022 Indian Premier League.
Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
Published on May 28, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a number of new captains. However, one stood apart with his incredible run as the skipper of the side in the season – Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya. The 28-year-old all-rounder not only led his side to a first-place finish in the IPL 2022 table, but also steered the Titans to the final in their maiden season in the tournament. The GT had registered a dominant seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the title clash. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Hardik also impressed with his individual performances in the season, scoring 443 runs in 14 innings, while also taking five wickets in the nine innings. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was mightily impressed with the all-rounder, and even said that he could captain the Indian team.

“Hardik Pandya surprised us at how comfortable he looked in a leadership role captaining Gujarat Titans," Manjrekar said on CricChat.

 “If you are leading a team in the IPL, you can lead Team India,” he further said. 

Pandya will be aiming to lift his maiden IPL title as captain when his side faces Gujarat Titans in the final on May 29.

Incidentally, Pandya had last played for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In his absence, India invested in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who also retains his place in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

KL Rahul has been named the Indian captain for the series while Rishabh Pant, who had led the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 season, is vice-captain. Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants had reached the playoffs in this year's IPL, but conceded a defeat to RCB in the eliminator. Pant's Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, finished fifth in the season.

India's T20I series against the Proteas begins on June 9 with the first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

HT Sports Desk

