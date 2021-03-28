'If India see chances against Moeen Ali, they should make most of it': Manjrekar's advice to Virat Kohli & co.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out a flaw in India's batting approach in the 2nd ODI and said that Virat Kohli-led side will be batting a lot quicker in the 3rd ODI. India scored 126 runs in the final 10 overs to post a total of 336/6 in 50 overs, but their slow start became a topic point after England won the match by 6 wickets, with 6 overs to spare.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said that he has no doubt that India would be going in with a different approach.

India vs England 3rd ODI - LIVE!

"I can see some of the players saying that noise from the outside is nonsense, and they don't care about it. But I have absolutely no doubt India would bat differently in the first 30 overs. You see that happening today. One of the grave mistakes they made in the 2nd ODI was giving someone like Moeen Ali go for just 47 runs in his 10 overs," he said/

"There was no attempts to go after it. India thought we lay a foundation, and 300 or so would be good enough and they got a wake up call. England chased down with six overs to go.

"So, I have absolutely no doubt India would be going with a different approach in the first 25 overs. I don't think there will be no laying down the foundation at their own pace," he added.

Manjrekar further said that India should take their chances against Moeen Ali and make the most of them.

"India, all they have to do, is Shikhar Dhawan has to play the way he does. What we saw in that KL Rahul and Virat Kohli partnership was that there was a clear attempt to build a partnership. KL Rahul's first six came after he got to a 50. So, he must have played 55-60 balls.

"So, when you see Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid bowling in the first 25 overs, you have to fancy your chances then, and make the most of it. That is the only change I see.

"I don't see Virat Kohli or KL Rahul going the other extreme, but they have the ability to score a lot quicker than they did in 2nd ODI," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON