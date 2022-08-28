'Sanju baba is a part of India. You know na?': Rohit's golden response to Samson fans during Asia Cup practice session

Team India returns to action on Sunday night when the side takes on Pakistan in the men's Asia Cup 2022 clash. In the previous clash between the two sides, it was Babar Azam's Pakistan that outclassed the Indian team in Dubai, securing a 10-wicket victory in the T20 World Cup group game. Incidentally, they meet at the same venue for the Asia Cup match on August 28. Team India landed in the UAE on Tuesday earlier this week and began its preparations for the continental tournament a day later.

On Friday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma toiled hard not only in the nets, but also near the boundary line as he indulged in catching practice with other Indian cricketers. This also allowed the fans to interact with Rohit, as they urged the Indian skipper to interact with them.

During one such moment, Rohit turned to one of the fans and asked, “are you Chetta?” to which fan replied, “Yes,” following it with the fans chanting Sanju Samson's name.

Rohit then replied, "Sanju baba is a part of India. You know na?" which was followed by a massive cheer from the crowd.

Samson is not among those part of the Asia Cup squad, but has remained with the Indian limited-overs sides ever since the end of IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter had recently produced some memorable performances in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Following his outings in Zimbabwe, Samson had said that he does feel disappointed when he sees his fellow teammates taking the field from the sidelines.

"I am a believer that whatever you go through in your career, you have to take it in a positive manner," Samson had said.

"It's very tough, it definitely gets into your head when you know that all your friends are playing and you're not," Samson said.

Despite playing so little, Samson said he's fortunate to have a "good fan following".

“I feel surprised (on his fan following) that despite playing very little for India, I get good support,” he had said.

