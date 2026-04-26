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Sanju Samson eclipses MS Dhoni, KL Rahul in record-breaking dash to fastest 5000 IPL runs by an Indian

All Sanju Samson needed was three runs to reach the milestone, and he got to the mark in the second over of the innings when he smashed a boundary

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 03:58 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Chennai Super Kings batter Sanju Samson scripted another major record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Samson became the fastest Indian batter to 5000 runs in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.(HT_PRINT)

All Samson needed was three runs to reach the milestone, and he got to the mark in the second over of the innings when he smashed a widish delivery from Kagiso Rabada through point for a boundary.

He became the 10th batter in history to reach the milestone of 5000 runs in the IPL and the eighth overall. Having taken just 3555 to bring up his 5000 runs in the league, Samson became the third-fastest batter in the IPL to the milestone after AB de Villiers (3288 balls) and David Warner (3554 balls). He also became the quickest to the mark among Indian batters, beating Suresh Raina (3620 balls), KL Rahul (3688 balls) and MS Dhoni (3691 balls).

CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026

Samson has scored 298 runs this season in eight matches for CSK, at 59.60 and a strike rate of 172.2.

 
sanju samson ms dhoni kl rahul ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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