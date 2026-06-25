Sanju Samson finally reveals Sachin Tendulkar chat behind World Cup redemption: 'Sir, it finally came through'

When Sanju Samson came off the bench to script one of the most remarkable individual campaigns at the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring three successive half-centuries in the knockout stages, including a blistering 46-ball 89 in the final, he credited a divine intervention for the dramatic turnaround.

Sanju Samson had scored 321 runs at the 2026 T20 World Cup

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Almost four months later, Samson has revealed the exact conversation he had with Sachin Tendulkar that transformed his World Cup journey — and the message he sent to the batting legend after being named Player of the Tournament.

Earlier this year, Samson had spoken about reaching out to Tendulkar during one of the most difficult phases of his career. After being dropped midway through India's T20I series against Australia in October 2025, he found himself pushed down the batting order following Shubman Gill's return before eventually losing his place in the XI altogether.

The uncertainty cast serious doubts over his World Cup prospects.

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{{^usCountry}} "When I was sitting out in Australia and not playing, I started thinking about the mindset I needed at that moment. That's when I reached out to Sachin sir," Samson had revealed during the World Cup in March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When I was sitting out in Australia and not playing, I started thinking about the mindset I needed at that moment. That's when I reached out to Sachin sir," Samson had revealed during the World Cup in March. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We had long conversations. Even yesterday he called to check how I was feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him — what more can I ask for? It gave me clarity and helped me with my preparation, game awareness and understanding. I'm very grateful to everyone who supported me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We had long conversations. Even yesterday he called to check how I was feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him — what more can I ask for? It gave me clarity and helped me with my preparation, game awareness and understanding. I'm very grateful to everyone who supported me." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samson was later given an opportunity to force his way back into India's plans during the home series against New Zealand, but he failed to capitalise. As a result, Ishan Kishan was preferred as an opener at the World Cup, while Samson began the tournament on the bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samson was later given an opportunity to force his way back into India's plans during the home series against New Zealand, but he failed to capitalise. As a result, Ishan Kishan was preferred as an opener at the World Cup, while Samson began the tournament on the bench. {{/usCountry}}

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Then everything changed. With India forced to tweak their plans midway through the competition, Samson grabbed his chance and never looked back. He finished the tournament with 321 runs, highlighted by three consecutive fifty-plus scores in the knockout stages.

Speaking during a special JioStar interaction ahead of Wimbledon 2026 alongside tennis legend Rohan Bopanna, Samson finally revealed the advice Tendulkar gave him during those difficult months.

"The greatest message I received from a legend in India was from Sachin sir. When things were not going right, I asked him for advice, explaining that I was experiencing certain challenges and wasn't doing well.

"He said, 'Sanju, I think I have been a part of this game for a very long time. I have had my own career and seen a lot of things. But one thing I can assure you is that if you dedicate yourself 100 per cent to the game, and if you respect and love the game to the fullest, the game will definitely give back to you at some point.'"

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After India's World Cup triumph, Samson made sure to let Tendulkar know that his words had proven true. "I messaged him and said, 'Sir, I think that has come through.'"

Lessons from two late bloomers

The interaction between Samson and Bopanna also highlighted the common challenges elite athletes face in sustaining long careers at the highest level.

Despite representing different sports, both men found common ground in their experiences of dealing with setbacks, self-doubt and the relentless pressure of competition.

Bopanna carried Indian tennis for years after the era of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, yet had to wait until the age of 43 to win his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 13-year gap between his early success and that breakthrough was marked by injuries, constant adaptation and the harsh realities of professional sport.

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Playing with severe cartilage loss in his knees, Bopanna continually reinvented his game and partnerships to remain competitive on the ATP Tour.

He credited legendary Swedish star Stefan Edberg for giving him a philosophy that changed his perspective.

"Never look at what your peers are doing. Do what works best for you. Don't do something just because someone else is doing it. Look at your strengths, work on them, and build on them."

Reflecting on his journey, Bopanna added: "I'm glad I stuck around. I stayed with the grind and did all the right things. We've stayed relevant and competitive because there are always people trying to take your spot, chasing what you've achieved."

For Samson, those words resonated deeply. Despite making his India debut in 2015 and establishing himself as one of the IPL's most gifted batters, he spent much of the next decade drifting in and out of the national setup. Selection setbacks became a recurring theme. Every opportunity seemed accompanied by the threat of being dropped. At times, it appeared that inconsistency and unrealised promise, rather than success, would define his international career.

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The biggest change, Samson revealed, came when he stopped pretending to be mentally invincible.

"A lot of people would say that you need to be positive, you need to be strong, and that's how great champions are. But internally, I was thinking, 'No, I don't feel strong. I'm not feeling happy or positive.'"

Instead of forcing optimism, he chose honesty.

"Once I expressed how I was feeling, I started feeling better. That's a formula I have discovered after so many years of acting strong and acting like a champion."

"I just want to be as real as possible. If I'm feeling bad, I allow myself to feel bad."

And perhaps that honesty, combined with Tendulkar's advice and years of perseverance, finally helped Samson deliver the performances that changed the course of his career.

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