'Sanju Samson got 3 centuries, cut him some slack': India's bizarre batting tinkering vs Bangladesh sparks outrage

India remained unbeaten at the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the Super Four stage on Wednesday. Despite the huge win, it wasn't an easy affair for India, especially in the first innings. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl, sending Suryakumar Yadav and Co. to bat. India's constant shuffling of the batting order came under the scanner as Bangladesh bowlers exposed the weakness. Sanju Samson didn't get to bat against Bangladesh and Axar Patel was sent ahead of him.

Opener Abhishek Sharma got a sensational knock of 75 runs off 37 balls, packed with six fours and five sixes. But the other batters failed to have an impact as Shivam Dube (2), Suryakumar (5), Tilak Varma (5) could only register single-digit knocks. Suryakumar was also to blame for Abhishek's dismissal, which was a huge mix-up.

Meanwhile, fans and experts also didn't understand Sanju Samson's demotion in the batting order to no. 8. India were 72/0 in the powerplay and then 112/2 after 11 overs. But then they could only get to 56/4 in the last nine overs.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, former India cricketer Varun Aaron questioned the decision not to use Samson. "They thought they could get Dube on to take down the spinners. But Sanju Samson is another option; he could have been slotted in early today. We know how he enjoys (batting) slightly up top," he said.

Before the Asia Cup, Samson was opening in T20Is. However, due to Shubman Gill's return as opener, Samson has batted only once at No. 3 in five games. Meanwhile, Samson wasn't even used against Bangladesh, with even Axar Patel being sent ahead of him. Axar arrived to bat at the fall of the fifth wicket in the 15th over, and could only muster 10* off 15 balls.

"Axar ahead of Samson? I do not understand it", said Aaron.

"The man (Samson) got three T20I centuries last year, you've got to cut him slack.

"There's not much difference in the strike rates of the Indian batters. It is not like we have four batters who strike above 150 and have a couple who can only play run a ball. Every batter in the top eight can bat at a very high strike rate. I don't see any motive behind so much chopping and changing in the batting line-up", he added.