Suryakumar Yadav slammed for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct' as replays show clear edge; fans call for Shreyas Iyer's return

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 09:56 pm IST

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been in good batting form lately. During the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, he has registered scores of 7*, 47*, 0 and 5.

Suryakumar Yadav had a disappointing outing with the bat during India's 2025 Asia Cup Super Four fixture against Bangladesh, in Dubai on Wednesday. First it was his mix-up with Abhishek Sharma, which led to the opener departing for the dugout. Then came another his dismissal in the same over.

Fans slammed Suryakumar Yadav after his dismissal against Bangladesh and some also called for Shreyas Iyer's inclusion.
Fans slammed Suryakumar Yadav after his dismissal against Bangladesh and some also called for Shreyas Iyer's inclusion.

In the first delivery of the 12th over, Mustafizur Rahman sent a short delivery, wide outside off, and Suryakumar cut it to backward point, and Rishad Hossain stopped it with a dive. Abhishek had left his crease, looking for a single, but he was sent back. Rishad went for a flat throw at the bowler's end and Mustafizur gathered the throw, whipping off the bails before the opener could get back with a dive. It ended a sensational knock as Abhishek registered 75 off 37 balls.

Also Read: Dhoni's ‘simple funda’ revealed as India pacer explains Kohli's captaincy: ‘Mahi bhai aise insaan hai jo… With Virat…'

Then in the final delivery, Mustafizur sent a short delivery down the leg-side and Suryakumar tried to flick it. But he ended up splicing it of his willow and Jaker Ali took a stunning diving catch to his left. But the umpire didn't react to Bangladesh's loud appeal and they decided to take it upstairs. Replays confirmed that there was a clear deflection, the UltraEdge had a clean spike and Suryakumar had to depart for five off 11 balls.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Suryakumar hasn't been in good batting form. During the ongoing tournament, he has registered scores of 7*, 47*, 0 and 5.

Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav

Fans were left enraged with Suryakumar's performance with the bat, and also for Abhishek's dismissal. Some fans also called for Shreyas Iyer's return to the squad as the PBKS star was snubbed from the Asia Cup roster. Taking to X, one fan wrote, “The edge was so MASSIVE & VISIBLE to every spectator & fielders on the ground that any decent cricketer would have walked but @surya_14kumar didn’t move. But these days, there is nothing gentle about this ‘gentleman’s’ game. Political posturing. Arrogance. Unsportsmanlike conduct.”

"My request to the BCCI is to bring in Shreyas Iyer in the T20 format. Suryakumar Yadav should be rested because no one is batting well. We've all seen the last two matches. Please, BCCI and Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer is a very good player", another added.

"Even after hitting such a thick edge, Suryakumar Yadav stood shamelessly on the pitch. Only 5 runs in 11 balls. There was an expectation of scoring runs against Oman. He did not have to bat in that too", one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Suryakumar Yadav just fills the spot , being captain..Chewing gum man is waste guy, last 10t20I his avg is less than 17. When ur seat is booked, u don't need to perform.."

Follow Us On