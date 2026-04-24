'Sanju Samson has figured out his formula': Zaheer Khan decodes CSK opener's transformation after 101* vs MI

Zaheer Khan was left impressed with Sanju Samson's match-winning performance on Thursday as Chennai Super Kings thrashed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The opener once again showed why CSK decided to trade him in from Rajasthan Royals, sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran the other way. Samson smacked an unbeaten knock of 101* runs off 54 balls, packed with 10 fours and six maximums, and he was also striking at 187.04. Zaheer Khan hailed CSK opener Sanju Samson. (AP)

He was there till the end, anchoring the innings and also got his hundred in the final ball, slamming a six as CSK reached 207/6 in 20 overs.

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‘Sanju Samson’s figured that formula': Zaheer Khan Samson had a shaky start to his campaign, failing to build on his T20 World Cup 2026 form. But lately, he has been gaining momentum, and Zaheer pointed out that he has figured out his CSK formula.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former India player said, "He is looking more and more assured of playing a long innings. The day he is in, he can get out early, but the day he is in, he's going to make it count. And I think that's something you get a feeling that he's figured that formula. He has figured that thought process. He is not looking rushed. Even today, you know, when boundaries were coming, he had his options cut out. Like you could make out he is looking to either use the pace or if the ball is pitched up, he's going to go through covers, or its on the legs, he is going to go for it. There was a proper plan and there was a time if the ball is not in the area, he is okay to defend."

"So that is something giving you a glimpse of a man having immense confidence in his abilities right now, that if I'm there, I'm going to bat at that strike rate. That is something which is amazing right now, he's done for himself", he further added.

Samson is third in the Orange cap race with 293 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.60 and a 178.65 strike rate. He has also bagged two hundreds in IPL 2026.

Samson started on a shaky note, scoring 7 and 9 against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively. Then against Delhi Capitals, he got a 115*, followed by 48 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was once again dismissed early after scoring just 7 runs, prompting critics to point out his inconsistency. Then against MI on Thursday, he got his 101*.